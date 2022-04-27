ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso hurls obscenity at police in Pensacola DUI arrest video

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video of WWE star Jimmy Uso being pulled over for suspicion of DUI in July was released Wednesday and revealed the wrestler hurled an obscenity at the arresting officer. The footage shows the officer telling Uso, “I’m hoping you beat it this time, too.”. Uso, whose real...

www.al.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
AL.com

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison under Habitual Felony Offender Act free after 37 years: ‘I thought, I’m going to die in here’

The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Jimmy Uso
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Birmingham police identify men shot and killed in separate homicides

Birmingham police released the names of two men who were killed in separate homicides just over 24 hours apart this weekend. Roderick Mariachi Williams, a 25-year-old from Birmingham, died in a shooting on the 4200 of Second Avenue South, according to a press release from the police department. Officers found Williams lying unresponsive on a staircase at an apartment complex on Friday just before 11 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WWE
AL.com

Man dead, suspect among 2 injured in north Alabama shooting, police say

A man died and two other people suffered injuries in a shooting in Decatur early this morning, the authorities said. Decatur officers said they found Charles Edward Baker Jr. suffering a gunshot wound when they responded to a disturbance call on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest at around 4:30 a.m. Police said the 42-year-old from Decatur was declared dead at Huntsville Hospital.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death in Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating the city’s second homicide in just over 24 hours. West precinct officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound just after 11 a.m. on the 700 block of New Hill Avenue. Truman Fitzgerald, a Birmingham police public information officer, said the man was unresponsive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
