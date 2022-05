Meg Bulger can’t find her knee brace. (That’s ok) That means she doesn’t play basketball anymore, but she’s still heavily involved in the game she loves. The West Virginia University Hall of Fame member is now coaching middle school players and having the time of her life. And, to no surprise, her young daughter is showing signs that she’s on track to become yet another Bulger athletic success story.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO