OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Apollo High School (AHS) announced its new principal on April 29. Bob Dych was named as principal during a special meeting of the AHS School-Based Decision Making Council. Dych’s new role will begin July 1. Dych is currently serving as assistant principal at Apollo High School. He has held that position […]

