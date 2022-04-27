Bre Tiesi Reveals The Most Difficult Part Of Pregnancy Journey With Nick Cannon, Shares How She Deals With Haters

MEGA

Getting real! Bre Tiesi is opening up about all of the ups and downs in her pregnancy journey so far as she awaits the arrival of her baby boy with Nick Cannon .

The 30-year-old is currently gearing up to become a first-time mom, while Cannon, 41, will soon become a father-of-eight .

Tiesi, a model, businesswoman and real estate mogul, sat down with OK! to spill all of the tea on her bun in the oven, especially her experience of her pregnancy being on display for the public.

During our conversation with Tiesi, she revealed the most difficult part of her pregnancy experience so far, after Cannon took the liberty of revealing the news on national TV.

The All That alum — who already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe , 10, with Mariah Carey , son Golden , 5, and daughter, Powerful Queen , 1, with Brittany Bell , twins Zion and Zillion , 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa , and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott — announced on his talk show back in January that he is expecting his 8th child.

"I didn't get to announce it, and it kind of just came out with someone else doing it," Tiesi dishes, which she notes was "a lot" to deal with.

"I wasn't prepared. I wasn't in my timing," she adds. "It was just kind of everything at once."

But ever since the news of the baby became public, Tiesi has been an open book about her pregnancy experience , especially with her followers on social media.

"I'll post whatever it is that's going on. I'm not shy about it at all," she tells OK! "And I feel like that's a big thing that's been really helpful to me is watching other women as well go through it and see their journey."

However, that doesn't mean going through pregnancy while in the public eye doesn't have its caveats.

"You're dealing with a lot. You're dealing with your body changing, hormones, emotions," she explains. "It's a whole new world where you feel so helpless and vulnerable... And then to have the entire world have an opinion on your life and wish bad things on your kids, that was the hardest thing for me."

But Tiesi insists she has "pretty thick skin" and will do whatever she can to make sure the negative social media comments don't affect her future children.

She adds, "Obviously, you hope that your kids see enough from how well he treats you and see a great father figure..."

Tiesi and Cannon knew each other for years prior to their most recent romantic relationship. While the expected arrival date of their little one has yet to be revealed, OK! c an’t wait for their newborn's introduction into the world.