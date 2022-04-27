ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bre Tiesi Reveals The Most Difficult Part Of Pregnancy Journey With Nick Cannon, Shares How She Deals With Haters

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9e73_0fM89kjr00
MEGA

Getting real! Bre Tiesi is opening up about all of the ups and downs in her pregnancy journey so far as she awaits the arrival of her baby boy with Nick Cannon .

The 30-year-old is currently gearing up to become a first-time mom, while Cannon, 41, will soon become a father-of-eight .

Tiesi, a model, businesswoman and real estate mogul, sat down with OK! to spill all of the tea on her bun in the oven, especially her experience of her pregnancy being on display for the public.

During our conversation with Tiesi, she revealed the most difficult part of her pregnancy experience so far, after Cannon took the liberty of revealing the news on national TV.

The All That alum — who already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe , 10, with Mariah Carey , son Golden , 5, and daughter, Powerful Queen , 1, with Brittany Bell , twins Zion and Zillion , 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa , and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott — announced on his talk show back in January that he is expecting his 8th child.

"I didn't get to announce it, and it kind of just came out with someone else doing it," Tiesi dishes, which she notes was "a lot" to deal with.

"I wasn't prepared. I wasn't in my timing," she adds. "It was just kind of everything at once."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVO72_0fM89kjr00
@bre_tiesi/Instagram

But ever since the news of the baby became public, Tiesi has been an open book about her pregnancy experience , especially with her followers on social media.

"I'll post whatever it is that's going on. I'm not shy about it at all," she tells OK! "And I feel like that's a big thing that's been really helpful to me is watching other women as well go through it and see their journey."

MARIAH CAREY 'SUPPORTIVE' OF EX-HUSBAND NICK CANNON PLANNING TO WELCOME 8TH CHILD WITH NEW BABY MAMA: SOURCE

However, that doesn't mean going through pregnancy while in the public eye doesn't have its caveats.

"You're dealing with a lot. You're dealing with your body changing, hormones, emotions," she explains. "It's a whole new world where you feel so helpless and vulnerable... And then to have the entire world have an opinion on your life and wish bad things on your kids, that was the hardest thing for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EK4M2_0fM89kjr00
@bre_tiesi/Instagram

NICK CANNON PROMISES THE MOTHERS OF HIS CHILDREN THAT HE 'WILL DO BETTER' WHEN PUBLICLY SPEAKING ABOUT HIS FAMILY, WANTS TO 'RESPECT' & 'PROTECT' THEIR PRIVACY

But Tiesi insists she has "pretty thick skin" and will do whatever she can to make sure the negative social media comments don't affect her future children.

She adds, "Obviously, you hope that your kids see enough from how well he treats you and see a great father figure..."

Tiesi and Cannon knew each other for years prior to their most recent romantic relationship. While the expected arrival date of their little one has yet to be revealed, OK! c an’t wait for their newborn's introduction into the world.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jason Oppenheim Says Season 5 Of 'Selling Sunset' Is 'The Most Difficult' To Watch After Chrishell Stause Split, Reveals Where They Stand

Fans finally get to watch the rise and fall of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship during season 5 of Selling Sunset — however, the broker, 45, revealed watching it back was "bittersweet."“I thought the season was great and I think it’s, you know, maybe our best and it’s certainly doing very well… So I think I’m happy on that front… But yeah, it was by far the most difficult season for me to watch," Oppenheim told Extra. “It was extremely difficult to watch Episode 10, to say the least.”During that specific episode, Oppenheim and Stause's split was documented for...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Underestimated' How Hard Life Would Be Without The Palace's Help, Suggests Royal Author

While Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, claim to be content with their lives in California, Tina Brown believes they're still secretly struggling to adapt to a life without always having an extra set of hands around.Chatting with The Washington Post to give the scoop on her new book, The Palace Papers, the author declared, "I think they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the Palace platform.""However much the hated — and I think they really did, the constraints and the pettiness of the Palace — try doing it without the Palace advisors," began...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Katie Holmes Confirms Romance With Musician Bobby Wooten III

New love! Katie Holmes confirmed she's off the market thanks to her blossoming romance with musician Bobby Wooten III.The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, debuted her new relationship in a steamy photo shoot for People magazine, where she was seen kissing and holding hands with her hunky beau, 33, while out and about in New York City.The lovebirds — who have a ten-year age gap — locked lips in Central Park on Thursday, April 28, before they were joined by Holmes' mom, Kathy, which may have been a hint that they're in it for the long haul.TOM CRUISE FLASHES A SMILE...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Moroccan#Bre Tiesi Instagram
OK! Magazine

Breakup Blues! Shailene Woodley Steps Out With Mop Of Messy Hair After Calling It Quits With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley appears to be feeling the breakup blues. The Divergent actress was spotted out and about in New York City looking downcast while on a coffee run.Woodley and her ex boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, called off their engagement earlier this year following rumors that their political differences proved too much for their sizzling romance. And while reconciliation rumors have been whirling in recent months, it seems they ultimately decided to part ways for good.The Big Littles Lies star was photographed dressed in a casual look on Monday, April 25, sporting a denim on denim ensemble with a jean jacket and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Felt She Deserved 'Leading Lady Status' After Her & Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Tour, New Book Claims

In 2018, Meghan Markle was smiling from ear to ear while embarking on a royal tour with Prince Harry that saw them visit Australia, Fiji and a few other countries. However, Tina Brown's juicy new book The Palace Papers contains quotes from insiders who insisted that the Duchess of Sussex was just putting on act for the cameras.A source claimed the mom-of-two, 40, "apparently hated every second" of the tour, as she thought it was old-fashioned, and she would have preferred to talk to locals and officials about causes close to her heart. At the time, it was reported that...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods' New & Old Flames — See All Of The Ladies Who Have Captured The Golf Star's Heart: Photos

Tiger Woods has been known to have romanced a lady or two. The greatest golfer of all time, 46, made headlines in 2009 after reports surfaced claiming Woods had been cheating on his longtime wife with multiple women despite his squeaky clean public image as a family man. "I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said at the time about his numerous affairs. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."From marriages to mistresses to girlfriends...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

40K+
Followers
311
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy