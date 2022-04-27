Allan Hancock College unveils updated version of school mascot “Spike”

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College on Wednesday unveiled a redesigned version of the school's bulldog mascot, Spike.

"Spike is tough, proud, determined and ready to represent Hancock’s bulldog spirit!" the college said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A bulldog has been the college's mascot in some form since the 1920s, and school officials say that the latest version represents a modern take on the iconic Spike "that embodies the pride, toughness, loyalty, and determination of Hancock's athletes and the college's students."

Allan Hancock's Campus Graphics department designed Spike in-house after almost a year of research and discussions soliciting feedback, according to school officials.

