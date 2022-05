Season 5 of Selling Sunset added a new, and very exciting, cast member for agent and vegan food business owner Emma Hernan to get to know. When developer Micah McDonald stepped onto the season, he immediately caught Emma’s eye. They went on a couple dates during the season, one at his restaurant and another at the house they worked on together, but business often seemed to be their main focus. So, are Emma and Micah still dating after the Selling Sunset cameras stopped rolling. Or if not, are they at least still awkwardly flirting through business meetings? Emma recently told TODAY, "I don’t want to spill too much," but she did give some pretty direct hints.

