ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Weedsport Fire Update: Ammunition & Flammable Material in Building

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Monday morning fire at Weedsport Window and Glass could have been much worse. The building was also home to Riverside Outdoors LLC, a...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Downtown Weedsport Fire Remains Under Investigation

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a commercial building in downtown Weedsport. The early Monday morning fire started at Weedsport Window and Glass before spreading. Both people who lived in two apartments inside the building were able to escape safely. The Citizen reports the building has...
WEEDSPORT, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weedsport, NY
Accidents
Weedsport, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Weedsport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Weedsport Window#Glass#Riverside Outdoors Llc#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy