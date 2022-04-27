ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ionut Radu May Have Cost Inter Milan The Serie A Title With Worst Goalkeeping Mistake In Years

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inter Milan's backup goalkeeper, Ionut Radu, may have thrown away his side's chances of retaining the Serie A title with a massive mistake against Bologna. Simone Inzaghi's side knew victory this evening would take them back ahead of bitter rivals AC Milan in the title race. Ivan Perisic gave...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

