PLEASANT HILL — A Pleasant Hill teen was seriously injured in a motorized bicycle accident involving a school bus. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a Thomas Built School Bus, driven by Susanne J. Dierking of Pleasant Hill, was traveling northbound along Boardman at Olive Street in Pleasant Hill at 2:55 p.m. Friday, April 29. A juvenile female, 15, driving a Vivi motorized bicycle failed to stop at a stop sign. The school bus struck the bicycle, ejecting and running over the driver. The teen was transported via LifeFlight Air Ambulance to Childrens Mercy Hospital in serious condition.

PLEASANT HILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO