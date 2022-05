NC expected to see millions of dollars from opioid settlements flood into the state. More people die in the U.S. from opioid addiction than car crashes. WRAL Statehouse Reporter Travis Fain discusses the hundreds of millions of dollars flooding into North Carolina to combat addiction. This money comes from settled lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and others who sold legal drugs, in what many consider immoral quantities.

HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO