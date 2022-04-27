Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County.

Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. on March 12.

In August of 2016, Kane was convicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas of perjury, false swearing, obstructing the administration of law, conspiracy to obstruct the administration of law, official oppression, and conspiracy to commit official oppression to deny rights.

Kane has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.