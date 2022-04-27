ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Child poverty rates in NC fell during 1st year of COVID-19. Why are advocates worried they’ll climb again?

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lFTM_0fM84d6300

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The share of North Carolina children growing up in poverty has continued to shrink, new data indicates.

But a children’s advocacy group worries about what could happen if the programs that have helped their families are allowed to end too soon.

FIND YOUR COUNTY’S DATA CARD HERE

Fewer than 43 percent of children in the state lived in poor or low-income homes in 2020 — a drop of two full percentage points before the COVID-19 pandemic, and of five points since 2016, according to data released this week by NC Child .

Vikki Crouse, a policy analyst for the group, attributes that drop to direct cash assistance — in the form of stimulus checks — and the other state and federal COVID relief actions.

“I think we see now that we have evidence about what policies work,” Crouse said. “It might be too early to end them.”

While those rates have gone down, the raw number — nearly a million children — is still a big one, and those percentages swing wildly between the counties.

They also mirror those county rates of food insecurity cited previously by another nonprofit that worried that ending child nutrition waivers for schools and daycare centers put into place early in the COVID-19 pandemic would send more kids into poverty and food insecurity.

The North Carolina counties with the lowest rates of child food insecurity also have the lowest child poverty rates, and vice versa.

Even the best-performing counties — Orange and Wake — have reported about a quarter of kids in poor or low-income conditions.

But in Scotland County — where nearly a third of kids deal with food insecurity — more than 7 in 10 also lived in poverty in 2020.

“Something that’s been so helpful about being able to break down data by county, and now by race and ethnicity, is being able to see the variance across counties,” Crouse said. “We know when we’re thinking about pandemic recovery, we can be able to speak to those big differences.”

The organization includes 15 metrics — from the rates at which babies have a low birth weight to how many children die per capita — and the latest update is a mixed bag with seven showing improvements from 2019 to 2020 and eight getting worse.

“What we saw from the data is that these pandemic-era policies really made a difference in protecting families from the worst aspects of poverty,” Crouse said.

A much higher share of women received early prenatal care — 73 percent, up from 67.5 percent a year earlier — and the rate of children in food-insecure households dropped to 18 percent after it was above 19 percent in 2019.

But fewer children were assessed for abuse or neglect on a per capita basis — 43 of every 1,000, compared to 48 a year earlier — and it’s fair to wonder if that is because fewer children physically in school buildings meant fewer chances for teachers to spot the signs of abuse.

And just 45 percent of third-graders were proficient in reading in 2020-21, compared to nearly 58 percent in 2016-17, in an apparent sign of learning loss due to many schools going virtual during the pandemic.

“It confirmed what a lot of us were suspicious of, which is that the pandemic seriously disrupted learning for our kids,” Crouse said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Race And Ethnicity#Child Nutrition#Covid#Nc Child
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents concerned about after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some parents in Greensboro, North Carolina, have expressed concerns about an after-school Satan club that’s encouraging students to join. Organizers said the club is not about worshipping Satan, adding that a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. A flyer decorated with a cartoon devil and an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

North Carolina “all green” on latest CDC COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

More than half of disabled people ‘depressed or hopeless’ about finances

More than half of disabled people feel “anxious, depressed or hopeless” about financial worries and problems, research suggests.Leonard Cheshire warned that the pressure on disabled people’s budgets will be “seismic” as the cost of living crisis continues over the coming months, calling for Government support.Disabled people are eating cold food and washing in cold water to cope with financial pressures, while others are having to wear allergy masks inside as they cannot afford to run the air filters they need for their condition.Some people are also missing rent payments already due to rising costs, the charity said.The financial difficulties disabled...
BUSINESS
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy