Ocean County Man Admits To Illegally Possessing Rifle, Silencer And Fake IDs

File Photo

WARETOWN – A 57-year-old man has admitted to illegally having a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer and five imitation badges of various federal agencies after police discovered them in his home, officials said.

On April 27, Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty charges of unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card.

Authorities discovered the items in Backlund’s home on September 6, 2020, while they were investigating a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement executed a search warrant and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges.

According to officials, they found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing no serial number and no branding. Attached to the rifle, they found a tan metal cylindrical device that law enforcement determined to be a silencer.

Due to the physical characteristics of the rifle and silencer, Backlund was required to register these items in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record pursuant to the National Firearms Act. However, he did not.

In addition, officers located two bi-fold wallets containing FBI Special Agent identification credentials bearing Backlund’s picture and personal information, a United States Marshals Service badge, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent badge, and a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent badge. All badges and identifications were imitation and Backlund did not have the authority to possess any of them, officials said.

Backlund is facing a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000 for the charge of possessing firearms not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record carries. The charge of unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $5,000. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Messenger in Newark; special agents of the ATF Newark Field Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews; special agents of the DEA, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in Newark; members of the U.S. Marshals Service, under the direction of Marshal Juan Mattos Jr.; detectives with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, and officers of the Ocean Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michal J. Rogalski, with the investigation.