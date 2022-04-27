ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Dr. Fauci says US is ‘out of the pandemic phase’

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia78W_0fM84BZp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We are out of the pandemic phase. That’s the message from the President’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. But one local doctor warns it might not be time to let your guard down yet.

Just over two years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic, the tide is turning in the United States.

“We are certainly right now in this country, out of the pandemic phase; namely we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day,” Dr. Fauci said.

Currently, America is averaging about 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day, which is the lowest since the summer of 2021. Here locally, the Shelby County Health Department is reporting about 50 cases daily.

As an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Manoj Jain is on the frontline dealing with coronavirus. He says things have changed drastically since the pandemic started.

“The only way you got a bed was if a COVID patient died and then another one could come in. Now those beds are empty. We are finding that we have doing a great feat in moving ahead,” Dr. Jain said.

White House announces push to produce and distribute COVID antiviral pill

Dr. Jain, like many other health leaders, believes the key to staying on this current trajectory is doing the things that have become a staple of the pandemic.

“Keep it flexible. Use it as tool and again layer yourself with protection. Masking is a level of layering. Vaccination is a layer of protection. Testing is a layer of protection,” he said.

The CDC predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will increase nationwide in the coming weeks, following an uptick in cases. Dr. Jain says it’s expected given things have switched from a pandemic to an endemic.

“We will see spurts of the virus occur causing cases and people to get sick. Maybe in the fall, there will be a surge again. What we have to do to protect ourselves like we do in the fall, every year is we get vaccinated,” Dr. Jain said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert told PBS that it’s unclear how often folks will have to get vaccinated.

“I don’t know how often that would have to be Judy, it might be every year, it might be longer in order to keep that level low,” Dr. Fauci said.

The CDC found three out of four children have had COVID-19. Pfizer is seeking approval from the FDA to begin giving out booster shots to kids 5 to 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Dashcam shows fireball in sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man arrested after trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is facing a serious charge after police say he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl Wednesday night. Investigators say James Lewis tried to take the child while she was playing with her 6-year-old friend outside her apartment in the 600 block of Avant Lane after 7 p.m. Investigators said Lewis, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis lawyer convicted of stealing $150,000 from client

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney has been convicted of stealing the thousands of dollars his client was awarded in a settlement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Springer stole a $150,000 check from a woman he represented in 2014 civil case. He was convicted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
Shelby County, TN
Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pandemic#Covid#White House
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WREG

Arkansas attorney general suing Family Dollar over rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar over a rodent infestation that led to a massive recall and closed more than 400 stores. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In the suit, Rutledge claims Family Dollar made significant profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

‘Now or never’: Pregnant women ‘must’ be tested for group B Strep to save babies’ lives

Pregnant women must be tested for group B Strep to save babies' lives, campaigners have warned.Group B Strep is the most recurrent cause of life-threatening illness in newborn babies - with an average of two babies getting the disease in Britain each day. Each week one of these babies goes on to die and another baby develops an ongoing long-term disability.While pregnant women are not currently tested for the illness, a medical trial by the University of Nottingham is set to look at how effective it is to test for group B Strep. However, campaigners have called for more hospitals...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WREG

Man arrested in Frayser shootout that injured girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to a shootout in Frayser that left two people injured last week, police say. Police say Derrick Harvey was one of the two people involved in a shooting at Nana’s Market at the Valero gas station on Overton Crossing on April 19 around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy