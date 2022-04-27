ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or Crime stoppers at 662-378-8477.

All of the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

