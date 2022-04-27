ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh inning solo shot sandwiched between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such much has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench Saturday

Narvaez has been in the lineup just once against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here against Justin Steele. Alex Jackson will get the start behind the plate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Takes seat Saturday

Diaz isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts in the last three games. Niko Goodrum will start at the keystone and bat second Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Friday

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning with a 419-foot solo shot, his fourth homer of the year. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth before singling, stealing a base and scoring again in the eighth. The reigning AL MVP is 16-for-56 (.286) with six extra-base hits and three steals over his last 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Optioned to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayfield made the Angels' Opening Day roster this year and appeared in 10 games for the big-league club. He hit .281 with a homer, a triple, a double, six runs and three RBI, but he didn't have consistent playing time and will head to the minors after David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX

