Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Nearing return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Moustakas (biceps) will likely return in the next 3-to-4 days, Charlie Goldsmith...

FanSided

Joey Votto has had enough with Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto deserves much better than this. The Cincinnati Reds‘ first baseman has been a loyal soldier, sticking with the franchise throughout his entire career. He had signed a long term extension nearly a decade ago, all but ensuring that he would retire with the only franchise he had ever known. Although he may have been able to get more money in free agency, Votto stayed with the Reds, hoping to bring a championship back to Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Draft Results: Track the picks here

The day has finally come Cincinnati Bengals fans, as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this evening in Las Vegas. With some needs at both defensive tackle and cornerback, what picks will the front office use to focus on those selections? Will they decide to go all in and wrap up the offensive line with a good interior piece to add to the mix in the early rounds?
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Claire Cornett, the Girlfriend-Turned-Fiancée of Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder, the outstanding quarterback for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, is being touted as a top prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. The attention is not only on his skills, but also on his personal life. NFL fans especially want to know if Ridder has a special someone in his life. Claire Cornett is Desmond Ridder’s girlfriend, longtime sweetheart, fiancée, and baby mama. She was with him before he had the attention of NFL scouts and analysts. Before Ridder hits it big and his family is too famous to catch up with, find out about their relationship in this Claire Cornett wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Goes deep twice Wednesday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. Ramirez got Cleveland off on the right foot with a two-run homer in the first inning and produced another two-run shot in the eighth. The long balls were his fifth and sixth of the campaign and snapped a seven-game homer drought. Ramirez leads MLB with 25 RBI on the campaign and is slashing .353/.416/.735 across 77 plate appearances.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Nearing return

Sano (knee) is not starting Friday, but he is close to a return, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He woke up Friday feeling noticeably better and was taking batting practice before the game. It sounds like he is truly day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at first base while Byron Buxton gets the start at designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA

