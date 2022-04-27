ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' J.D. Davis: Exits after HBP

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Davis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after he was struck by a pitch near in his left ankle during...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throws seven shutout innings

Kelly improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out four while allowing just two hits and no walks across seven shutout innings. It's been a remarkable start to the season for the 33-year-old righty, who now owns a 1.27 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts. He's still not getting all that many strikeouts, as his strikeout rate dropped to 22.8 percent following Saturday's start, but he's been very effective at keeping runners off the basepaths. The only times a Cardinal reached second base against him in this outing were on a pair of steals and an error. He'll look to keep the hot start going next week, when he lines up to face the Rockies at home on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hot hitting continues

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Manager Scott Servais' decision to stick with Rodriguez through some fairly significant growing pains at the plate appears to be paying off. The precocious 21-year-old has now reached safely in six of his last seven games, boosting his season average 75 points to .211 in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such much has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench

Maldonado isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado started in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Jason Castro will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Friday

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning with a 419-foot solo shot, his fourth homer of the year. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth before singling, stealing a base and scoring again in the eighth. The reigning AL MVP is 16-for-56 (.286) with six extra-base hits and three steals over his last 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: On bench Saturday

Narvaez has been in the lineup just once against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here against Justin Steele. Alex Jackson will get the start behind the plate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX

