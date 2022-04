Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Kansas City Chiefs have two picks in the first round of the draft, but they won’t be picking anytime close to the start time. Both of the Chiefs’ first-round picks come back-to-back in the latter half of the draft. Outside of a trade scenario where the team is moving up in the draft, Chiefs fans will be spending a good portion of the night waiting for other teams to make their selections en route to the bottom of the first round.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO