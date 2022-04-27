16-year-old dead after shooting in Mansfield: police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting.

Officers went to the location and heard a gunshot inside the residence before ordering those inside to exit. Two women walked out with one suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body, per police.

Mansfield PD states the 16-year-old victim died at a local hospital and the other woman was detained until the area was deemed safe.

The shooting remains under investigation.

