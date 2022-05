Scene… TikTok star and comedian Samantha Ramsdell, who broke a Guinness World Record for being the woman with the largest mouth, was seen dining at MIKU Sushi Bar and Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich this week and took photos with the restaurant’s staff members. The Stamford resident ate items from the restaurant’s non-profit partnership menu and the catch of the day flown over from the famous Tokyo fish market. Ramsdell hosts the Weird & Proud podcast, travels the country trying the biggest menu items at restaurants, and hosts a variety style comedy tour where she includes her singing talents.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO