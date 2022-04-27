ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield man crashed vehicle after suffering from gunshots

By Ashley Shook
WIVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle Tuesday. According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3 Briarwood Lane for...

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Berkshire Medical Center#Lenox Police Department#Lee Police Department
WIVB

Buffalo man faces several drug, weapons and child endangerment charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning on drug and weapons charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child. On April 28, at 12:50 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit on Thursday executed a search warrant at Lemuel Figueroa’s East Amherst Street home in Buffalo. Investigators allegedly found a loaded, illegal pistol and a digital scale with “suspected cocaine residue,” according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Two children allegedly live in the home.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Red Cross helping 5 people after early morning Buffalo apartment fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people are being helped by the Red Cross after an early Saturday morning fire broke out in an apartment on Hudson Street in Buffalo. Buffalo Fire responded to the fire at 125 Hudson Street just aft 4:30 a.m. It’s believed the fire started on the second floor of the multi-unit residence, according to fire officials.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy