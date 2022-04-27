Don’t panic about planting

April 29 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, production of grains is forecast to increase 30 percent year-over-year on an increase in area planted to spring wheat, durum, and oats, and on the assumption of improved soil moisture conditions resulting in higher yields. However, dry conditions persist in Alberta and Western Saskatchewan and many farmers are behind in their planting schedule, due to unfavorable planting conditions. FAS/Ottawa's total production forecast may need to be adjusted in the absence of significant spring rain in major wheat-growing areas in the prairies. The MY 2021/22 wheat ending stocks-to-use ratio is forecast to reach an 83-year low. Corn import volumes from the United States are up nearly 330 percent marketing year-to-date (August 2021 to February 2022) due to reduced domestic supplies of feed caused by drought."
