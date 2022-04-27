ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

House of Charity moving homeless shelter outside of downtown Spokane

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D1LI_0fM80dEt00

SPOKANE, Wash – Hundreds of people seeking overnight shelter and food will no longer get it at the most frequently-used downtown Spokane location. Catholic Charities announced Wednesday it will soon move its primary shelter space outside of downtown Spokane.

House of Charity has served the homeless for decades in its current location on West Pacific. Services will continue there until the new space opens.

Surrounding businesses have often complained about overflow from the shelter and blamed its clients for crime in the area.

Catholic Charities has its own cleanup crew and security to address those issues.

The change, announced Wednesday during Mayor Woodward’s State of the City address, comes as the city grapples with conflicting plans to deal with the homelessness issue.

Catholic Charities says it’s been working with the city and Spokane County on a regional plan to address the issue.

They’ve dubbed the project “House of Charity 2.0.”

The plan includes building a “new, state of the art facility” at a location already secured outside the downtown corridor.

But the five-paragraph news release never names an exact location for the new shelter.

The release does say this is not related to the recent proposal for a new shelter on East Trent Avenue and that Catholic Charities is not applying to be the operator of the new shelter at that location.

4 News Now asked Catholic Charities President and CEO Rob McCann specifically where the shelter will go.

McCann replied, “I’m not going to answer that question.”

When pressed further, McCann said the organization plans to do outreach in the area, saying “We’re going to start reaching out to neighbors before it turns into a Facebook fight or a petition or a bunch of your cameras getting people riled up.”

RELATED COVERAGE: City council to vote on homeless shelter resolution, mayor moves forward with plans

The new shelter will provide 24/7 on-site services to men and women, with the ability to serve up to 300 people.

It is a low-barrier shelter, which means clients don’t need to show that they’re alcohol or drug-free to use it.

The site, which is still being designed, will include options for medical and mental health care, substance abuse counseling, permanent housing services, case management and other services. Security will patrol 24/7 within a half mile of the area.

Catholic Charities will maintain the current site on West Pacific to support clients and people who live at the nearby Catholic Charities apartments.

The organization will keep the upstairs sleeping area intact so it could be used for additional shelter space during emergencies.

It’s not clear when the project will start construction and be ready to open.

Catholic Charities says the project has been in the works with the City of Spokane since last November.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 15

Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

Everybody deserves a second chance to get life going in a better direction. Homelessness can happen to any one of us, regardless of social status or whether or not anyone thinks we 'deserve' it. 🙄I'm grateful for the support HOC has been giving to so many people who've needed it all the years they've been in their current location.

Reply
6
Peni Glover Osso
3d ago

I have noticed that many of the Homeless had pets - primarily Dogs. I often offer dog treats & food in with food, blankets, & coats I've handed out. Do these "low barrier" sites allow them to keep their fur families inside? one wonders if that may be another reason they tend to pitch a tent or tarp at the River or other public land. I can't imagine leaving my pup behind should I ever find myself homeless.

Reply
5
Ruth Smead
3d ago

Will this be at taxpayer's expense? They need to be forced to work, If not totally disabled. They need to clean up the city, clean up the river, clean up their own messes,, And they should have to go to school, Or they shouldn't receive free housing and money, and food.. I feel the city and county are too easy on the homeless, So there's no incentive to improve themselves.

Reply(1)
5
Related
KREM2

'We're people': People living in homeless encampment react to city solutions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions. From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

'A chance': Spokane couple housing people formerly experiencing homelessness speaks out

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane has hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, some living in tents, others in cars or RVs, and some with nothing but a blanket on the sidewalk. As the city attempts to move quickly to secure a location for new shelter, community members are asking what is taking so long. But, the reality is that a new shelter alone won’t fix the situation.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane County, WA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Downtown Spokane#Homeless Shelter#Catholic Charities#House Of Charity#Wash
KREM2

From Bloomsday to graduations, Spokane hotels expect to stay busy

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the return of in-person Bloomsday this year, Spokane businesses are booming. In fact, many Spokane hotels say they're seeing the highest guest capacity since the start of the pandemic. Outside the Spokane Convention Center, it's been a constant stream of people coming and going, many...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
InvestigateWest

WA Supreme Court to hear fraud case concerning Value Village

High above Highway 99 north of Seattle, a massive, brightly lit sign advertises the “Value Village Donation Center.” On this rainy, gray Friday evening in early spring, eager shoppers fill the aisles of the Lynnwood Value Village, flipping through racks of clothes, browsing displays of home décor and feeling their way through entire shelves of soft, plush bunny toys.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fred Meyer holding hiring event Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fred Meyer is looking to hire more than 2,000 associates during its upcoming spring hiring event. The grocery chain is holding the hiring event as part of a nationwide hiring effort by the Kroger Family of Companies. “Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New learning center coming to Saltese Uplands Conservation Area

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Spokane County officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new learning center in the Saltese Uplands Conservation Area Friday.  When it’s completed, the center will be a place for people to learn about the Saltese Flats wetlands and develop an appreciation for its unique history, geology, ecosystem and wildlife.  The area has more than seven miles...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces new Violent Crimes Task Force

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force during her State of the City address Wednesday. The seven-member crime task force aims to eradicate violent crime and accompanying drug and property crime. It will include two sergeants as supervisors and a mix of five other officers at different levels.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy