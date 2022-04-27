Broncos sign CB Blessuan Austin

Cornerback Blessuan Austin. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin was originally a sixth round pick of the Jets in 2019. He started 16 of 18 games across his first two seasons in New York, totaling eight pass breakups and no interceptions during that time. After being shopped around unsuccessfully, he found himself on the wrong side of the team’s roster bubble this September, leading to the Jets cutting him.

Less than one week later, the Rutgers product found himself in Seattle. With the Seahawks, he played a much smaller role, seeing the field for only 18% of defensive snaps. Even with the team losing staring corner D.J. Reed in free agency, they were content to let Austin move on to another new NFL home.

As Klis notes, Austin tried out for the Broncos during their three-day minicamp, so the deal comes as no surprise. In Denver, he will join a CB room which hasn’t retained veterans Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan. He will add depth – and, given his age and size at six-foot-one and nearly 200 pounds, potential upside – behind the likes of Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby and K’Waun Williams.