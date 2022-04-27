ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrington, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Millsboro, DE
Harrington, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Accidents
Harrington, DE
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wilson Trailer#Jetta
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Fatal crash involving tractor trailer under investigation in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer in the Seaford area. At around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, police say a 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a 2017 Western Trailer was traveling northbound on Ross Station Road, approaching the intersection at Herring Run Road. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Frontier was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Herring Run Road at the intersection. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan reportedly failed to remain stopped as the tractor trailer approached the intersection, pulling directly into the tractor trailer’s path. The driver of the tractor trailer tried to steer to the left to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Woman Dead in Car Crash in Accomack County

OAK HALL, Va.-Police in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash in Accomack County that left one woman dead. Police say that Veronica Milboune was traveling north on Route 13 and failed to yield to the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 175, striking an Impala driven by Sheryl Lewis.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy