Heber-overgaard, AZ

National Weather Service to issue Red Flag Warning Thursday for much of northern Arizona

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday in anticipation of strong winds and low relative humidity for northern Arizona....

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All of northern Arizona. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
