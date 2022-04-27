National Weather Service to issue Red Flag Warning Thursday for much of northern Arizona

A STATE of emergency is in effect, as an Arizona wildfire continues to spread, fueled by high winds. The Tunnel Fire, located roughly 14 miles north of Flagstaff, has now tripled in size and is only 3% percent contained, according to officials. The fire has now grown to over 21,000...
PHOENIX – Crews are gaining more control of two disruptive wildfires that have been burning for more than a week in northern Arizona, authorities said. The Crooks Fire is still spreading to the south and west in Prescott National Forest, surpassing 8,000 acres burned, but containment increased to 20%, fire officials said Wednesday morning. The size was reported at around 6,500 acres with 16% containment the previous morning.
UPDATE as of 3 p.m. Thursday... The winds are still whipping across New Jersey. According to the NJ Weather Network at Rutgers University, Thursday's top wind gusts have been in the 30 to 40 mph range. Definitely blustery. And definitely a concern for wildfire danger. I have received a few...
For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...All of northern Arizona. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
Severe thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and evening Friday in northeast Kansas, the National Weather Service's Topeka office announced that morning.
The chance for severe weather Friday in Topeka has risen from "enhanced" to "moderate," due to a revision made Friday to a graphic placed earlier that day on the website of the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but these recent photos of Lake Powell are worth so much more. Satellite images from the European Space Agency's Earth observation show a significant drop in water levels at Lake Powell between 2018 and 2022. Lake...
