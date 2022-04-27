ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavalier County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Williamson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND EAST CENTRAL VAL VERDE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and localized flooding is still possible with these thunderstorms.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX

