ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bent County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Pulaski, Alexander, northern Scott, northeastern Stoddard and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Trail Of Tears State Park to near Bell City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trail Of Tears State Park around 935 PM CDT. Ware around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Chaffee, Morley, Jonesboro, Anna, Benton, Cobden, Kelso, Scott City, Olive Branch and Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 39. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. A continued melting snowpack will also contribute to the flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Pulaski, Alexander, northern Scott, northeastern Stoddard and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Trail Of Tears State Park to near Bell City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trail Of Tears State Park around 935 PM CDT. Ware around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Chaffee, Morley, Jonesboro, Anna, Benton, Cobden, Kelso, Scott City, Olive Branch and Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 39. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Teller County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
County
Otero County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Huntington, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington and southern Miami Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grissom Afb to near Windfall City to 8 miles northwest of Noblesville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Gas City, Upland, Fairmount, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Sims, Converse, Lancaster, Amboy, Fowlerton, Mount Etna, Bennetts Switch, Landess, Mier, Herbst and Wawpecong. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 252 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howard, Madison, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Howard; Madison; Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison, eastern Howard and eastern Tipton Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bunker Hill to Tipton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Madison, eastern Howard and eastern Tipton Counties, including the following locations... Greentown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Desha, Drew, Lincoln, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS BRADLEY DESHA DREW LINCOLN IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CALHOUN OUACHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMDEN, DUMAS, GOULD, HAMPTON, MCGEHEE, MONTICELLO, STAR CITY, THORNTON, AND WARREN.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River Valley#La Veta Pass#Wet Mountains#Eastern Las Animas County#Black Forest#La Junta
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Williamson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise into Major Flood Stage by Sunday. Levels then continue to slowly rise through the end of the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 51.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clinton, Marion, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Marion; Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 164 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS CLINTON MARION WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTRALIA AND SALEM.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to increase into Major Flood Stage. Crest looks to occur end of the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 42.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Edwards and Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinegarone. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland; Vermilion THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 163 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CHAMPAIGN CLARK COLES CUMBERLAND DOUGLAS EDGAR VERMILION IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS CLAY CRAWFORD EFFINGHAM JASPER LAWRENCE RICHLAND THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPAIGN, CHARLESTON, DANVILLE, EFFINGHAM, FLORA, GREENUP, LAWRENCEVILLE, MARSHALL, MATTOON, NEWTON, OLNEY, PARIS, ROBINSON, TUSCOLA, AND URBANA.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in south central Arkansas, Union. In southwest Arkansas, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Wesson, Lisbon, Lawson, Newell, Catesville, Cairo, Three Creeks, Kenova, Hew Hope, Marysville, Hillsboro and Spotville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy