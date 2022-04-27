Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington and southern Miami Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grissom Afb to near Windfall City to 8 miles northwest of Noblesville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Gas City, Upland, Fairmount, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Sims, Converse, Lancaster, Amboy, Fowlerton, Mount Etna, Bennetts Switch, Landess, Mier, Herbst and Wawpecong. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 252 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
