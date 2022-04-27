ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Howard, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Howard; Tipton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Kokomo to 10 miles east of Frankfort to 9 miles northwest of Georgetown. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Tipton around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kokomo and Windfall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise into Major Flood Stage by Sunday. Levels then continue to slowly rise through the end of the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 51.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Pulaski, Alexander, northern Scott, northeastern Stoddard and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Trail Of Tears State Park to near Bell City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trail Of Tears State Park around 935 PM CDT. Ware around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Chaffee, Morley, Jonesboro, Anna, Benton, Cobden, Kelso, Scott City, Olive Branch and Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 39. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Loma Alta and Vinegarone. This includes the following streams and drainages Mailtrail Creek, Red Bluff Creek, Cow Creek, Dry Devils River and Dolan Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Huntington, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington and southern Miami Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grissom Afb to near Windfall City to 8 miles northwest of Noblesville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Gas City, Upland, Fairmount, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Sims, Converse, Lancaster, Amboy, Fowlerton, Mount Etna, Bennetts Switch, Landess, Mier, Herbst and Wawpecong. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 252 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
#Mountains#Saguache Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in south central Arkansas, Union. In southwest Arkansas, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Wesson, Lisbon, Lawson, Newell, Catesville, Cairo, Three Creeks, Kenova, Hew Hope, Marysville, Hillsboro and Spotville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UNION COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to increase into Major Flood Stage. Crest looks to occur end of the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 42.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern De Soto, northwestern Red River, southern Caddo, southern Bossier Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Joaquin to 9 miles northeast of Mansfield. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Stonewall, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel, Frierson, Kingston, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Kickapoo, Reeds Store and Caspiana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Union, Pulaski, northwestern Massac, northwestern Pope, Johnson, northeastern Alexander and northwestern Ballard Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Goreville to near Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vienna and Barlow. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 8 and 21. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 4 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker .Earlier storms dropped rain across parts of the area. A slow moving line of storms will continue to sag southeastward the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Trinity, Riverside, Bedias, Iola and Crabbs Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland; Vermilion THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 163 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CHAMPAIGN CLARK COLES CUMBERLAND DOUGLAS EDGAR VERMILION IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS CLAY CRAWFORD EFFINGHAM JASPER LAWRENCE RICHLAND THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPAIGN, CHARLESTON, DANVILLE, EFFINGHAM, FLORA, GREENUP, LAWRENCEVILLE, MARSHALL, MATTOON, NEWTON, OLNEY, PARIS, ROBINSON, TUSCOLA, AND URBANA.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Desha, Drew, Lincoln, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS BRADLEY DESHA DREW LINCOLN IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CALHOUN OUACHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMDEN, DUMAS, GOULD, HAMPTON, MCGEHEE, MONTICELLO, STAR CITY, THORNTON, AND WARREN.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Williamson County in southern Illinois Northeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hurst, or near Carterville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Carterville around 930 PM CDT. Herrin, Zeigler, Crainville and Energy around 935 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Marion, West Frankfort, Johnston City, Pittsburg and Thompsonville. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Texas, or 17 miles west of Senatobia, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Coldwater, Arkabutla, Phillipp, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Eudora, Robinson Gin, Trinity, Dooley, Savage, Frees Corners, Crossroad, Hollywood, Lost Lake, Prichard, Sarah, Love and Poagville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

