Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Texas, or 17 miles west of Senatobia, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Coldwater, Arkabutla, Phillipp, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Eudora, Robinson Gin, Trinity, Dooley, Savage, Frees Corners, Crossroad, Hollywood, Lost Lake, Prichard, Sarah, Love and Poagville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
