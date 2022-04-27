Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Union, Pulaski, northwestern Massac, northwestern Pope, Johnson, northeastern Alexander and northwestern Ballard Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Goreville to near Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vienna and Barlow. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 8 and 21. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 4 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO