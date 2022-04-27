Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern De Soto, northwestern Red River, southern Caddo, southern Bossier Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Joaquin to 9 miles northeast of Mansfield. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Stonewall, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel, Frierson, Kingston, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Kickapoo, Reeds Store and Caspiana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
