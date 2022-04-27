ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Edwards County in south central Texas East central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 930 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loma Alta to 11 miles northeast of Carta Valley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Loma Alta, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Loma Alta and Vinegarone. This includes the following streams and drainages Mailtrail Creek, Red Bluff Creek, Cow Creek, Dry Devils River and Dolan Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saguache Red Flag Warning#Teller
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise into Major Flood Stage by Sunday. Levels then continue to slowly rise through the end of the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 51.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Marion County through 1100 PM EDT At 1021 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Dunnellon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Williamson County in southern Illinois Northeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hurst, or near Carterville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Carterville around 930 PM CDT. Herrin, Zeigler, Crainville and Energy around 935 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Marion, West Frankfort, Johnston City, Pittsburg and Thompsonville. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern De Soto, northwestern Red River, southern Caddo, southern Bossier Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Joaquin to 9 miles northeast of Mansfield. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Stonewall, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel, Frierson, Kingston, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Kickapoo, Reeds Store and Caspiana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Conroe, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Jacinto; Walker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRIMES...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...WEST CENTRAL SAN JACINTO AND WALKER COUNTIES At 1000 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bedias to 8 miles west of Huntsville State Park to 9 miles west of Point Blank to near Sebastopol, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Huntsville, New Waverly, Riverside, Bedias, Huntsville State Park, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to increase into Major Flood Stage. Crest looks to occur end of the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 42.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. A continued melting snowpack will also contribute to the flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy