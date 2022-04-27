ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Flood Advisory issued for Grimes, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Walker .Earlier storms dropped rain across parts of the area. A slow moving line of storms will continue to sag southeastward the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Trinity, Riverside, Bedias, Iola and Crabbs Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in south central Arkansas, Union. In southwest Arkansas, Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 923 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Wesson, Lisbon, Lawson, Newell, Catesville, Cairo, Three Creeks, Kenova, Hew Hope, Marysville, Hillsboro and Spotville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Houston; Trinity .Earlier storms dropped rain across parts of the area. A slow moving line of storms will continue to sag southeastward the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Trinity, Riverside, Bedias, Iola and Crabbs Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Williamson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON AND SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southern Illinois.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Wind Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Desha, Drew, Lincoln, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS BRADLEY DESHA DREW LINCOLN IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS CALHOUN OUACHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMDEN, DUMAS, GOULD, HAMPTON, MCGEHEE, MONTICELLO, STAR CITY, THORNTON, AND WARREN.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
#Flood#Heavy Rain#St Vincent#Red River Valley#Backoo
Tornado Watch issued for Clinton, Marion, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Marion; Washington THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 164 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS CLINTON MARION WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTRALIA AND SALEM.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORREST CITY, HELENA, MARIANNA, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Alachua A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua County through 1100 PM EDT At 1025 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hawthorne, or 7 miles north of Citra. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Cross Creek, Lochloosa and Grove Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. A continued melting snowpack will also contribute to the flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grimes; Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Huntsville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, New Waverly and Huntsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Texas, or 17 miles west of Senatobia, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Coldwater, Arkabutla, Phillipp, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Eudora, Robinson Gin, Trinity, Dooley, Savage, Frees Corners, Crossroad, Hollywood, Lost Lake, Prichard, Sarah, Love and Poagville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Pulaski, Alexander, northern Scott, northeastern Stoddard and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Trail Of Tears State Park to near Bell City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trail Of Tears State Park around 935 PM CDT. Ware around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Chaffee, Morley, Jonesboro, Anna, Benton, Cobden, Kelso, Scott City, Olive Branch and Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 39. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fayette, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI COAHOMA DESOTO LAFAYETTE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE FAYETTE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, GERMANTOWN, HOLLY SPRINGS, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, OAKLAND, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, AND WATER VALLEY.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Huntington, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington and southern Miami Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grissom Afb to near Windfall City to 8 miles northwest of Noblesville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Gas City, Upland, Fairmount, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Sims, Converse, Lancaster, Amboy, Fowlerton, Mount Etna, Bennetts Switch, Landess, Mier, Herbst and Wawpecong. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 252 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Union, Pulaski, northwestern Massac, northwestern Pope, Johnson, northeastern Alexander and northwestern Ballard Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Goreville to near Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vienna and Barlow. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 8 and 21. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 4 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Tornado Watch issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland; Vermilion THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 163 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CHAMPAIGN CLARK COLES CUMBERLAND DOUGLAS EDGAR VERMILION IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS CLAY CRAWFORD EFFINGHAM JASPER LAWRENCE RICHLAND THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPAIGN, CHARLESTON, DANVILLE, EFFINGHAM, FLORA, GREENUP, LAWRENCEVILLE, MARSHALL, MATTOON, NEWTON, OLNEY, PARIS, ROBINSON, TUSCOLA, AND URBANA.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

