Police investigate reports of man chasing students with knife at Seattle Center Armory

By FOX 13 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Seattle Police investigated reports of a man chasing kids with a knife Tuesday at the Seattle Center Armory. No injuries were reported. According to police, officers were called to reports of a man threatening students with a knife at Seattle Center Armory. Initial broadcasts suggested a school...

Deep Water
3d ago

Ok, NOW where's the "GOD GUY WITH A GUN?" OR EVEN JUST A COP WHEN YOU REALLY NEED ONE? WAS THE ASSAILANT WHITE SO NOBODY THOUGHT TO USE FORCE TO SUBDUE HIM?

