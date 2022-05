GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll get in one more beautiful day before showers and a few storms return over the weekend!. Milder to start this morning, but you’ll still want to throw on a light jackets with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds over the mountains this afternoon, and there may even be a spotty shower in those areas, but the day will be overwhelmingly dry. Temperatures will be pleasantly warm too, with highs around 70 in the mountains and upper 70s upstate.

