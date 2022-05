Norton softball player Kamryn Schuchardt can't remember a time when she didn't have alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. "I have never been afraid of it," said Schuchardt, who received her diagnosis as a two year-old. "It was always something that I’ve been super open with. I never went to school caring. I would always just be myself, despite what others would say. I was always super confident always with my alopecia."

NORTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO