ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Disgraced director James Gunn defends disgraced actor Chris Pratt

By Alison Stine
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SorT_0fM7zEIl00

Director James Gunn has come to the online defense of Chris Pratt after a fan suggested Pratt could be replaced in Marvel movies with actor Patrick Wilson, tweeting a side by side image comparison of the two male actors, who look remarkably alike.

Pratt, star of the popular "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, has come under fire for his alleged involvement in a Los Angeles megachurch that may not be welcoming to queer members. Zoe Church, founded by former Hillsong preacher Chad Veach, who once executive produced a film that described same-sex attraction as "sexual brokenness," is cagey about its views.

But Hillsong released a "hate the sin not the sinner"-type statement in 2015 which attested the megachurch did not have any gay people in any positions of leadership, and included the line: "Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles." Hillsong also notoriously supported gay conversion therapy.

Dangerous and disputed as pseudoscience, "rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades," according to the Human Rights Commission, "due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ people, some practitioners continue to conduct" the damaging practice of conversion therapy. The Human Rights Commission also notes that young people "are especially vulnerable, and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide."

Pratt has been elusive – about his involvement with Zoe Church, the church's views and his own views on gay rights. When "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page publicly criticized Pratt's involvement with a "infamously anti-LGBTQ church," Pratt gave a non-answer on Instagram: "I am not a spokesperson for any group of people. My values define who I am . . . I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of fellow man." At that time, Pratt was attending Hillsong.

Pratt also came under scrutiny in 2021 for a bizarre early birthday post for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger ("Her heart is pure and it belongs to me"), in which he thanked her for everything she does for him, including giving him a "gorgeous, healthy daughter." Many viewed this as an ableist slight toward his first wife, actor Anna Faris, and his son, who was born premature and is disabled.

After the fan suggested Pratt might easily be replaced in films such as the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," director Gunn lashed out in the Twitter replies, asking why Pratt's role could be recast, "Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him?" Neither Gunn nor Pratt confirmed or denied what those beliefs are.

Gunn also wrote, "I know the church he currently goes to. Do you?" He did not specify the church, adding: "Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In 2018, Disney fired Gunn after tweets from the director surfaced in which Gunn had made jokes about pedophilia, the Holocaust and AIDS. As Newsweek reported, "In 2009, Gunn had tweeted about how he enjoyed "when little boys touch me in my silly place."" Gunn also joked about rape: "The best thing about being raped is when you're done being raped and it's like 'whew this feels great, not being raped!'"

When Gunn was rehired the next year to direct "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Pratt said he was "so thrilled, so excited . . . I really stand behind it . . . I think it's going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way."

Comments / 32

blueeyedgirl
1d ago

Umm.. you’re calling Chris Pratt disgraced!!🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Something is wrong with you!! Chris Pratt is awesome. This journalist just disgraced herself with this article!!

Reply
62
guest
1d ago

My news feed is full of journalists praising Muslims during Ramadan. And we all know how Islam feels about lgbt. But Chris Pratt is being attacked over his faith??? Hypocrisy much

Reply
50
Carl Barkley
2d ago

Alison, being a journalist isn't your calling. I believe you would be better at writing horoscopes or obituaries. maybe reporting on a cat being rescued from a tree.

Reply
61
Related
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Explains Why The Movies Changed Drax’s Backstory

As most Marvel fans know, there’s bound to be differences between the movie and comic book version of a character. We’ve seen debates pop up for years, from Adam Warlock's preeminent debut to the changes amongst the Eternals. Of course, one character who’s changed a lot from page to screen is Guardian of the Galaxy’s Drax. He went from a human being to a full-blown alien in the MCU films, and while some fans haven’t been bothered by his most obvious change, others have been a little more vocal about their displeasure. As with any fanbase, Guardians director James Gunn has read all the messages and broken down why MCU Drax’s backstory is different from the comic books.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

James Gunn asked for some adjustments in Thor 4

James Gunn has revealed that he asked for some changes in Thor 4. Gunn is currently in production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but those characters will first be showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder. "I asked for some things to be adjusted and they were adjusted," the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy is Almost Done Filming, Says Director James Gunn

After taking a long hiatus from directing MCU films, director James Gunn is officially back to once again helm the highly-anticipated threequel of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. After breaking the world record for "the most makeup appliances created for a single production," beating Jim Carrey's The Grinch, Gunn...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Will Smith Oscars Slap: Jada Should Be 'Given Consideration' (Exclusive)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is giving a second opinion on the now-infamous slap during the 94th Academy Awards. The former basketball star spoke with ET on the red carpet for the premiere of NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson's four-part documentary, They Call Me Magic, where Abdul-Jabbar elaborated on his feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hillsong Church#Lgbtq
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Rock Singer's Ex Calls Him 'Deadbeat Dad' in Troubling Interview

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Brooks Binzer, is being dubbed a "deadbeat dad" by his ex-girlfriend. In a new interview with The Sun, Tracy Shellor, who dated the musician from 2004 until 2008, described Binzer as an absentee father to their 13-year-old son Gage, Binzer reportedly failing to pay child support, which has left Shellor struggling to make ends meet amid their son's medical costs.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Makes Surprising Decision Regarding Religion and His Kids

Mark Wahlberg recently explained how he broached the subject of religion to his children. The actor showed up on an April 7 episode of Today and spoke about his upcoming film Father Stu where he portrays Stuart Long, a real-life boxer-turned-priest. Wahlberg, a Catholic, said he is dedicated to the...
RELIGION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy