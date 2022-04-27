ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

WITN INVESTIGATES: Two of three child deaths at Camp Lejeune were sisters

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - There is new information about three child deaths at Camp Lejeune that happened earlier this month. WITN News has learned that two of the children were sisters, ages four and six...

www.witn.com

Comments / 4

Andy Sh@&$y
3d ago

This article is just as vague as the first article. The only difference is that Now judgmental trolls that have access to the base can find the family of those two kids and harass them. Great job journalist.

Reply(1)
8
Jackie Hendershot Sechler
3d ago

My only fear is…could it be bacterial meningitis or is it definitely ruled foul play. If it is not foul play then they need to speed up the process of finding out so other children don’t die.

Reply
2
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
