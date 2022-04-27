ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ Police Officer Sent Dozens Of Child Porn Files Through ‘KIK’ Messaging App, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Phillipsburg Police Officer Gary A. Ricker, Jr., 33 Photo Credit: Town of Phillipsburg New Jersey via Facebook

A New Jersey police officer was charged after allegedly sending dozens of child pornography and abuse files through a messaging application called ‘KIK,’ authorities announced Wednesday.

Phillipsburg Police Officer Gary A. Ricker, Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials.

Ricker was identified via a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received on Monday, Jan. 31 that stated that someone in Phillipsburg was distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the KIK messaging application, according to the release.

A search warrant carried out at Ricker’s Phillipsburg home on Thursday, Feb. 24 turned up a total of 39 child pornography files, both photos and videos, authorities said.

Ricker has been a member of the Phillipsburg Police Department since 2016, according to a post from the town’s social media page.

Ricker was being held in the Morris County Jail pending an appearance in Warren County Superior Court.

