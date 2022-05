It was a wet April night with the rain coming down in sheets. But inside the Brass Rail restaurant on Lehigh Street the crowds were enjoying themselves over a steak sandwich, with or without cheese, and items of traditional fare. It was not quite like the pre-Covid days when the waitresses had to wade through the crowds near the bar with trays over their heads, and when the restaurant had a full menu that offered full meals. If you wanted cordon bleu you could go somewhere else. “The Rail,” as it was generally known, offered good, comfort food at a reasonable price, friendly staff and a place that felt like home.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO