Scam alert: Police warn of texts, calls threatening to kill family members

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you receive a phone call or text from someone threatening to harm someone you know unless you give them money, the Vancouver Police Department says this is a scam.

VPD issued the scam alert on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The department says it has taken calls from people reporting they received a phone call or text from someone claiming that one of their family members or co-workers has been injured and they need to send money, or they will kill the person.

There were no injuries to any family members mentioned in the calls, according to police.

VPD issued the statement as a reminder to “never send money or disclose personal information over the phone or by text to anyone you don’t know.”

