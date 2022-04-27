ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers pastor says sixteen-year-old shooting victim was baptized just hours before tragedy struck

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKMQb_0fM7x4dA00

On Wednesday, the heartbreak for one Fort Myers pastor after learning sixteen-year De’mari Jackson had been killed just hours after being baptized inside his church.

Pastor Wayne Sloss said Jackson was baptized at, The Rock Church of Fort Myers, last Sunday , just hours before he was shot and killed off Franklin Street.

Pastor Sloss said despite not knowing Jackson, his desire to get baptized helps to paint a picture of what kind of life the sixteen-year-old wanted to live.

Sloss said every Sunday, church leaders ask if anyone wants to be baptized.

Pastor Sloss said this was how they were introduced to Jackson, who wrote his name down on a card–indicating he was interested.

While pastor Sloss said he was not the one who baptized Jackson, it shows him a glimpse of the man Jackson wanted to be.

"I don't know what was going on in his home life what was going on at school. I don't know what was happening at all in his life but something resonated within him and said that I got to make this change I want to do what God has called me to do and that's first and foremost to be saved,” said Sloss.

Pastor Sloss showed me the picture on the church’s Instagram page, pointing out Jackson after he was baptized.

On Wednesday, Pastor Sloss said his heart breaks for Jackson's family as he thought about the last moments Jackson spent inside this house of worship.

"It does warm your heart to know that he was baptized but it's still so sad to think that he left," said Sloss.

On Wednesday, a police report obtained by Fox 4 said that a Lee County judge denied bond for the 19-year-old second-degree murder suspect Syncere Trice.

Comments / 5

Related
Click10.com

Teenage boy dies while protecting teenage girl during shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. – De’mari Jackson’s loved ones are remembering him as a hero. The 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student and football player died while shielding a friend from gunfire. A teenage girl told police officers Jackson pushed her and told her to run. “He was...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

19-year-old woman dies in Golden Gate shooting

A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Golden Gate on Wednesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was taken to North Collier Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was later flown to a hospital in Lee County where she died. Deputies...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baptized#Police#Violent Crime#Instagram
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy