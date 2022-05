Jesse James Dupree and Jackyl will play The Chance this summer. Fire up the chainsaw! Jackyl will return to Poughkeepsie and The Chance this summer and we can't wait!. It's been three long years since Jackyl last played The Chance. The band formed back in 1991 out of the Kennesaw, GA area and has been described as heavy metal and Southern metal. The band's self-titled debut on Geffen Records would eventually go platinum, and it remains a classic among fans. The album featured five rock radio singles, "The Lumberjack" (featuring Dupree's infamous chainsaw guitar solo), "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me," "Dirty Little Mind," and "When Will it Rain." Jackyl has released eight studio albums and various live albums and compilations.

3 DAYS AGO