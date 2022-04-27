ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Terrifying video: Gunshots ring out during youth baseball game in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrifying video posted on Facebook shows youth baseball players in South Carolina ducking and running for cover when gunshots were fired during a game. Video above shows the events unfold. It happened Monday night at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston. Police said, at about 8:45 p.m., they were called...

www.wjcl.com



