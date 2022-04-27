ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

A closer look at decorum policies after Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends abruptly

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGqTD_0fM7wp7z00

The mayor of Grand Rapids ended the city commission meeting Tuesday night after decorum had been lost.

Most there for public comment were voicing their frustrations over the death of Patrick Lyoya and the investigation process.

You can find the full list of city commission standing rules here.

Things like clapping, chanting, carrying signs, making slanderous remarks or using profanity are not permitted.

However, Tuesday night, people did carry signs, chant and clap at the meeting. Ultimately things ended after passions rose high from one member of the public.

One person got directly in the face of Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

“She didn’t come up in a threatening way. She stopped about 15 feet away. I’ve been in this situation before where people want to scream and yell,” Winstrom said. “I just kept telling her because she said, 'You’re not listening; they won’t let us talk.' I told her, 'I’m listening. I’ll sit here all night and listen.'”

Ultimately, Winstrom would not sit all night and listen. Public comment was stopped at the mayor's discretion — in accordance with city commission standing rules.

Breaking those rules can result in a misdemeanor charge. No one was arrested Tuesday. Everyone went home peacefully.

The meeting has since been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends early after protests

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Bureau of Elections bars Genesee County clerk from carrying out election duties

Michigan's Bureau of Elections Thursday barred Genesee County Clerk John Gleason from engaging in election administration activities after he was criminally charged in early April.  In a news release, the Secretary of State's Office billed the bureau's decision as a way "to ensure public trust in the county's elections."  Genesee County is among the 64...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. Commissioner Womack announces State House run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack has been vocal in his call for justice and transparency following the police shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Now, Womack wants to take his ideas for change to the legislature. Thursday, he announced he will be running for the 82nd district in the Michigan House.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorum#Profanity
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy