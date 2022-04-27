ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Selling Sunset hit with another COVID setback as Maya Vander reveals she has tested positive... after Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith contracted the virus ahead of reunion episode

By Deirdre Simonds, Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Maya Vander revealed she contracted coronavirus, following the taping of the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion and a flight to Florida on Sunday.

While revealing her symptoms have ranged from body aches to feeling ill, according to TMZ, 39-year-old reality star quickly filled her castmates in on her positive test as she may have exposed them at the reunion.

She began feeling unwell on Tuesday, after traveling from Los Angeles to Florida, which leads her to believe she caught her case of COVID-19 on the airplane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyvgI_0fM7wWYI00
COVID-positive: Maya Vander revealed she contracted coronavirus, following the taping of the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion and a flight to Florida on Sunday; seen in 2019

On Saturday, Christine Quinn's rep confirmed to TMZ that she also tested positive for the virus and was unable to join the cast in person for the show's reunion episode at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California.

Current guidelines from the CDC indicate that those who test positive or have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should remain home for at least five days and isolate from others, wear 'a well-fitting mask if you must be around others' and refrain from traveling.

The show's Amanza Smith also tested positive for the virus, and appeared on the reunion remotely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21btum_0fM7wWYI00
The latest: Her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn, 33, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday; see in Decembeer, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6cOc_0fM7wWYI00
Exposure: She began feeling unwell on Tuesday, after traveling from Los Angeles to Florida, which leads her to believe she caught her case of COVID-19 on the airplane; the cast seen over the weekend at the reunion

A rep for Quinn told the outlet that the reality star was given the chance to appear via video chat, but did not take it as she was feeling ill.

Many fans had been skeptical of Quinn's diagnosis, according to TMZ, under the rationale that she wanted to avoid conflict with cast members on the Netflix series, as the show's villain character.

'I actually really loved it at first, and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character,' she said. 'It's so fun for me, you know? However, I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown - my vulnerability, different things - but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO6I8_0fM7wWYI00
Under the weather: A rep for Quinn told the outlet that the reality star was given the chance to appear via video chat, but did not take it as she was feeling ill 

'So it was hard for me. Especially when I was going through a lot this season. It's fun, but people need to realize it's a show.'

Quinn said that she felt like there was 'definitely favoritism in the editing room' when it came to how she was portrayed on the series.

On Thursday, her costar Chrishell Stause voiced feeling skeptical about the real reason Quinn missed the reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ9Lc_0fM7wWYI00
Feeling lied to: On Thursday, her costar Chrishell Stause voiced feeling skeptical about the real reason Quinn missed the reunion; seen earlier this month

In response to a tweet about Quinn attending photo shoot after not being able to go to the reunion, Stause tweeted a GIF of TV host Maury Povich saying the phrase: 'The lie detector test determined that was a lie.'

The women have had a contentious relationship over the years, with their first feud going back to season one of their hit Netflix series.

Previously, Vanessa Villela revealed she missed half of filming Selling Sunset this season due to contracting a a 'strong' case of long COVID-19.

