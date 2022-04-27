ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Photos: Hundreds turn out for Manistee library's live raptor event

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzKc5_0fM7wR8f00
James Manley, executive director at Skegemog Raptor Center, talks about birds of prey with a large crowd on Thursday at the Wagoner Community Center. The event was part of a series hosted by the Manistee County Library.  (Courtney Kissinger/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Being hit by a vehicle is one of the biggest threats to a bird of prey.

Issues that present disease in the birds are lead and rat poison — the lead is found in bullets from hunters, according to staff at the Skegemog Raptor Center in Traverse City.

James Manley, executive director of the nonprofit, and Chris Johnson, assistant director, on Tuesday gave a live animal presentation on birds of prey as part of the Manistee County Library 2022 Library Talks series.

About 230 adults and children attended the event at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee.

The Skegemog Raptor Center was established exclusively to care for birds of prey native to Michigan.

"Our mission consists of three goals: to rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned raptors with the goal of returning them to the wild in a fit and healthy condition; to educate the public about conservation and ecology with a focus on raptors; and to participate in research projects that will strengthen our abilities to care for sick and injured birds of prey and our message of environmental conservation," reads its website .

The nonprofit is permitted through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Michigan DNR.

Those in attendance also had an opportunity to see two raptors — Pearl and Ester — up close.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Manistee, MI
Lifestyle
Manistee, MI
Entertainment
Manistee County, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Manistee County, MI
Entertainment
City
Manistee, MI
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Library#Birds#Rat Poison
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On a map, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula perches on top of Wisconsin looking a bit like a rabbit, its ears jutting into Lake Superior, back legs kicking into Lake Huron. The UP (“you-pee,” not “up”) has long attracted outdoorsy types. Every summer, droves of weekend warriors head up north from Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, crossing from Lower Michigan over the 5-mile long Mackinac (mack-in-awe) Bridge or taking a puddle jumper to a small regional airport on their way to wooded cabins and remote lake houses.
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
528
Followers
577
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy