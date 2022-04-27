Photos: Hundreds turn out for Manistee library's live raptor event

James Manley, executive director at Skegemog Raptor Center, talks about birds of prey with a large crowd on Thursday at the Wagoner Community Center. The event was part of a series hosted by the Manistee County Library. (Courtney Kissinger/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Being hit by a vehicle is one of the biggest threats to a bird of prey.

Issues that present disease in the birds are lead and rat poison — the lead is found in bullets from hunters, according to staff at the Skegemog Raptor Center in Traverse City.

James Manley, executive director of the nonprofit, and Chris Johnson, assistant director, on Tuesday gave a live animal presentation on birds of prey as part of the Manistee County Library 2022 Library Talks series.

About 230 adults and children attended the event at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee.

The Skegemog Raptor Center was established exclusively to care for birds of prey native to Michigan.

"Our mission consists of three goals: to rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned raptors with the goal of returning them to the wild in a fit and healthy condition; to educate the public about conservation and ecology with a focus on raptors; and to participate in research projects that will strengthen our abilities to care for sick and injured birds of prey and our message of environmental conservation," reads its website .

The nonprofit is permitted through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Michigan DNR.

Those in attendance also had an opportunity to see two raptors — Pearl and Ester — up close.