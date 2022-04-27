Groups advocate on issues around substance use disorders, recovery on Stand Up for Recovery Day

MADISON, Wis. — Advocates and supporters from around Wisconsin gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to educate and advocate on issues around substance use disorders, mental health and recovery.

Wednesday marked the annual Stand Up for Recovery Day. Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Attorney General Josh Kaul joined the organizations Wisconsin Voices for Recover and Shatterproof in a series of community discussions and training programs.

“We all know the role that stigma plays in substance use, specifically those that have a substance use disorder, so these types of events play a very vital role in trying to break down that stigma,” said Paul Krupski, the director of opioid initiatives at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To learn more, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.