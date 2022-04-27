ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State bid committee takes next steps to bring World University Games to the Triad

By Caroline Bowyer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’ll know by October if the World University Games will be held in North Carolina.

The state bid committee took another step toward bringing the summer games to North Carolina. Board members from the U.S. International University Sports Federation toured the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Wednesday afternoon. It was part of their site visit needed to select a host for the 2027 World University Games.

“Whether it’s regional competitions, national competitions, NCA championships, things of that nature, very few places in the country can deliver the goods as well as you see here,” said Dan Guerrero, president of the U.S. International University Sports Federation.

The U.S. last held the games in 1993.

Wednesday’s visit was just the beginning of a long process to bring the event to the Triad. The bid committee has worked for five years on this project. Members think the state is well-suited to host an event this size. It would be one of the biggest the area has ever seen.

“To the best of my knowledge, nowhere in North Carolina has been competing internationally at this level for an event of this magnitude,” said Hill Carrow, chairman of the state bid committee.

The 2027 games will either be held in North Carolina or in South Korea. They’re known as the second-largest global multi-sport event.

“We’re team U.S.A., and that in and of itself is a great honor,” Carrow said.

If selected, the games would be held from July 13 to 25 in 2027. They would bring about 15,000 student-athletes to our state. They will stay on college campuses.

The expected 600,000 spectators will need housing, creating a big boom for local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

“The independent third-party studies that have been done on recent events show the economic impacts have been measured at anywhere kind of the low end of $150 million to as high as…$370-$375 million,” Carrow said.

The state will have about five years to prepare for the games, putting them up on the world map.

“We’ll put central North Carolina on a five-year global marketing campaign that you know will shine a light right here on our central region and our entire state,” Carrow said.

If North Carolina is chosen, about 20,000 volunteers would be needed to help run the event.

