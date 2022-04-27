ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson County, TX

4 arrested, 64 grams of meth found following search warrant in Hutchinson County

By Angel Oliva
 3 days ago
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday four people were arrested and 64 grams of meth were found after authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant in Hutchinson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Hutchinson County SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and with help from the Borger Police Department, authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant Tuesday in the 200 block of Birdie in the Phillips Golf Course Edition.

Authorities said Sarah Speed, Christopher Murray, Joseph Garcia and Leigh Frick were arrested on various charges related to drug possession. During the search, authorities said they found 64 grams of meth and packaging and weighing materials.

