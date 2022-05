JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month. It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.

